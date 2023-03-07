REV Fire Group Invests in Its Ephrata Facility to Increase Aerial and TDA Apparatus Production

1 hours ago
REV Fire Group, which includes REV GroupInc. manufacturers of E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response®, Spartan Fire Chassis, Smeal, and Ladder Towerfire apparatus brands, announces the expansion and $1.5 million renovation of its Ephrata, PA facility to allow for the increased manufacturing of aerial apparatus including tractor drawn aerials (TDAs). The expansion is expected to more than triple the production of TDAs, and nearly double the workforce.

With the leasing of two additional buildings on campus, REV Fire Group has doubled its space to a total of 123,000 square feet among four buildings. One of the new buildings will be used exclusively to manufacture aerial apparatus for Ladder Tower, KME and Ferrara brands. The other will be used to manufacture TDAs and will include a 20,000 square foot customer experience final inspection center with three bays. For the existing two buildings, one will be used for service and refurbishment of all REV Fire Group apparatus, and the other as a full paint shop.

“We are very excited to create an aerial and TDA manufacturing center of excellence for our brands,” said Dan DesRochers, President of REV Fire Group. “For more than 49 years we’ve perfected our process to build the finest ladder truck components. By specializing and taking advantage of the talent and knowledge base, we anticipate continuing to put out the best product in the industry while improving both lead time and customer satisfaction.”

The investment will support upgrades and renovations to increase operational efficiencies including updated paint and signage in the buildings, upgraded paint booths, and new tooling and fixtures to streamline the ladder welding process.

With the expansion of operations comes the need for more employees. The Ephrata facility will hold job fairs in coming months to recruit additional employees with the goal to ultimately double its current labor force.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

