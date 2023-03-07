Alpine+Immune+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences.

at 10:30am ET/7:30am PT, the Company will take part in a corporate panel discussion on autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and host investor meetings at the 46 Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference Tuesday, March 14th at 3:20pm ET/12:20 pm PT, the Company will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.alpineimmunesciences.com%2Fevents and replays will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live events.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

