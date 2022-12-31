BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 28, 2023

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BMV: BSMX; NYSE: BSMX) ("Banco Santander México" or the "Bank") one of the leading banking institutions in Mexico, announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "20-F"), reporting its financial and operational data for 2022, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on February 28, 2023.

The Form 20-F can be accessed either by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Santander Mexico's corporate website at www.santander.com.mx/ir. Any shareholder may receive a printed copy of the Form 20-F, which includes Santander Mexico's complete audited financial statements, free of charge by requesting a copy from Santander Mexico's Investor Relations Office at:

Avenida Prolongación Paseo de la Reforma 500
Colonia Lomas de Santa Fe
Alcaldía Álvaro Obregón
01219 Mexico City
Telephone: +(52) 55-5257-8000
Fax: +52 55-5269-2701

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of December 31, 2022, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,844 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 21.3 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,345 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 25,990 employees.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-mexico-announces-the-filing-of-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2022-301758718.html

SOURCE Banco Santander México, S.A.

