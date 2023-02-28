PR Newswire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3675 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 28, 2023.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with preliminary 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

