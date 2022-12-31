IGT Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (

NYSE:IGT, Financial) today announced, in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, that its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, February 28, 2023. IGT's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F includes the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. A copy of IGT's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.IGT.com, and is accessible at www.sec.gov.

IGT will provide to all holders of its securities a hard copy of its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request through its website or in writing to International Game Technology PLC, Attn: Corporate Secretary, 10 Finsbury Square, Third Floor, London EC2A 1AF.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

