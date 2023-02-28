Trulieve Held Fireside Chat with Civil Rights Leader Ambassador Andrew Young in Honor of Black History Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023

Young shared stories, insight and advice to the next generation of community leaders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., celebrated Black History Month by hosting a fireside chat with Civil Rights Leader Ambassador Andrew Young. "The Work Continues" panel was an opportunity for Ambassador Young to share stories from his time with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., insight into making a difference and advice to encourage the next generation of community leaders.

Held on Monday, Feb. 27 in Atlanta at the Shular Institute Connector restaurant at Microsoft, Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers introduced Ambassador Young and Trulieve's "Cultivating Community" Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Social Impact team members that participated in the conversation. These panelists included Trulieve National Executive Director of DEI and Social Impact John Calloway and Trulieve Georgia DEI Director and NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey.

"How ya gonna give up on being you? There is some purpose for every person on earth," Ambassador Young said to the crowd regarding equality and the continued fight for civil rights. "You should never give up on doing what is right; which is why at 90 years old, I encourage everyone to 'keep fighting the good fight.'"

Ambassador Young shared personal stories about the Civil Rights movement and the panelists engaged in discussions about building a roadmap for the work still needed to foster true acceptance and equality.

"Trulieve is honored to have hosted this fireside chat with Ambassador Young," said Rivers. "The panelists offered numerous lessons that all of us can utilize to make an immediate impact in our daily lives and as an organization to continue the work beyond Black History Month."

Trulieve is committed to investing in the communities where it operates, and its Supplier Diversity Program provides opportunities for diverse businesses. The Company also has a long-standing track record of supporting numerous DEI initiatives along with its extensive network of community partners nationwide.

For more information about Trulieve and its DEI efforts, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

