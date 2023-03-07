U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan and Vice Chair of Payment Services Shailesh Kotwal will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference.

The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7 in New York.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the “Webcasts+and+Presentations” section of the U.S. Bank Investor+Relations+website. A replay will be made available on the same site following the event.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp with nearly 77,000 employees and $675 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Learn more at usbank.com%2Fabout.

