Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2022 dividends to holders of its common stock.

Record Date Payable Date Total Dividend Per Share Ordinary Dividend Qualified Dividend Nontaxable Dividend 3/25/2022 3/31/2022 $0.0950 $0.07125 $0.0000 $0.02375 5/20/2022 5/27/2022 $0.0950 $0.07125 $0.0000 $0.02375 8/19/2022 8/26/2022 $0.0950 $0.07125 $0.0000 $0.02375 11/21/2022 11/25/2022 $0.0950 $0.07125 $0.0000 $0.02375

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2022 dividends.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on Clipper Realty Inc., please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

