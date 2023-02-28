London, February 28, 2023

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K (prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and it has published its 2022 EU Annual Report (including the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with EU-IFRS and the separate financial statements of CNH Industrial N.V.).

The 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the 2022 EU Annual Report are available in the Investor Relations section of the CNH Industrial corporate website at www.cnhindustrial.com. Both documents can be viewed online or downloaded in PDF format. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Company’s complete 2022 audited financial statements free of charge from [email protected].

