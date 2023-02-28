PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE). Stockholders will receive $13.31 in cash and 7.49 shares of Baytex Energy common stock for each share of Ranger Oil stock that they hold. Ranger Oil stockholders are expected to own approximately 37% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of Ranger Oil Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/rocc/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

