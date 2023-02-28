HYOSUNG Chairman Hyun-Joon Cho, "Customer Obsession Management" in the US ATM market

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HYOSUNG Chairman, Hyun-Joon Cho, announced today a management change in HYOSUNG TNS with the goal of increasing market share in the US ATM market.

Hyosung_Logo.jpg

HYOSUNG TNS recently launched a new brand identity, "Hyosung Innovue." The new brand identity has been localized to exercise Chairman Cho's new management policy, "customer obsession management."

Chairman Cho's emphasis on customer obsession management comes from his belief that the need for multidimensional understanding of customers goes beyond the VOC (Voice of Customers).

Based on their automation technology in the IT infrastructure and financial services, HYOSUNG TNS continues to excel in ATM production and management businesses in the global market. It holds high market shares not only in the domestic market but all over the world, including the US, India, Indonesia, and Australia.

HYOSUNG TNS is the number 1 company in the US ATM market, holding 50% of the entire market share. HYOSUNG TNS has been expanding its business area from its existing ATM provision services and entered the retail market with its easily installed software platform on ATMs which supports various functions such as currency exchange and bill payment as well as its development of self-ordering kiosks and self-checkout systems.

favicon.png?sn=CN27080&sd=2023-02-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyosung-chairman-hyun-joon-cho-customer-obsession-management-in-the-us-atm-market-301758784.html

SOURCE Hyosung Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN27080&Transmission_Id=202302281753PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN27080&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.