Enterprises in Australia are rapidly adopting public cloud solutions as the main lever for transforming customer engagement, security, storage and applications, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud — Solutions and Services report for Australia finds that many companies are partnering with service providers to add new capabilities that help them cut costs, improve operations, address technological change and better serve customers and employees.

“Cloud computing dominates both technology and business in Australia, as it does in most regions,” said Ben Rossiter, technology modernization lead for ISG in Australia. “After years of evolution, the cloud is now at the center of enterprise digital transformations.”

Australian enterprises face a fragmented provider market when looking for cloud services, as they do in other technology sectors, ISG says. While the market is dominated by global system integrators and consulting firms, there are several local players that can provide valuable skills, capabilities and project outcomes. However, one challenge in working with smaller Australian providers is that some have become acquisition targets of the global giants, the report says.

All three of the world’s major hyperscalers have a significant presence in Australia, creating a highly competitive market for cloud resources, ISG says. Google Cloud Platform and AWS both now have facilities in Sydney and Melbourne, while Microsoft Azure also operates in those cities and recently added a data center in Canberra. All three have continued to expand their footprints and increase available bandwidth. In the current geopolitical environment, China-based cloud providers are not likely to become major players in Australia soon, the report says.

Cloud services are becoming especially critical to Australian enterprises that face challenges in maintaining critical SAP workloads, ISG says. High costs, data-handling issues, skills shortages and change management have led many organizations to implement cloud-based SAP HANA solutions, often engaging with hyperscale providers to address these issues.

Even though Australia is a global cloud leader, its cloud services market is far from saturated, ISG says.

“The public cloud market in Australia will keep growing and evolving,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “New cloud products and capabilities are announced nearly every day.”

The report also examines other public cloud trends in Australia, such as increasingly automated capabilities and the rising importance of sustainability.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud — Solutions and Services report for Australia evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across four quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services, Managed Public Cloud Services, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Accenture, AC3, AWS, Deloitte, Google, HCLTech, Infosys, Microsoft, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in two quadrants each. It names Capgemini, DXC Technology, IBM, Kyndryl, PwC and Telstra Purple as Leaders in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from AC3 and AWS.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud — Solutions and Services report for Australia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

