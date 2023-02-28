RANDON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Feb. 28, 2023

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22) and full year of 2022, ended in 12/31/2022. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 4Q22 are as follows:

  • Consolidated Net Revenue amounted to R$ 2.8 billion in 4Q22, 11.9% up from 4Q21 (R$ 2.5 billion).
  • International Market Revenues totalled US$ 102.6 million in 4Q22, 12.6% higher than the same period in 2021 (US$ 91.1 million).
  • Consolidated EBITDA was R$ 322.3 million in 4Q22, an increase of 24.7% compared to 4Q21, with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 11.3%.
  • Net Profit was R$ 89.4 million, a reduction of 41.6% compared to 4Q21 (R$ 153.2 million), with net margin of 3.1% in 4Q22.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

March 1st, 2023, Wednesday

11:00 AM Brasília, 9:00 AM New York and 2:00 PM London

Access Link: Video Conference Call Results

favicon.png?sn=SP28061&sd=2023-02-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-fourth-quarter-2022-results-301758722.html

SOURCE Randon S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP28061&Transmission_Id=202302281800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP28061&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.