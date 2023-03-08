NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / CNH Industrial is committed to growing its tech stack to keep bringing groundbreaking solutions to market. The company knows that with each strategic acquisition, its Research & Development capabilities grow. And better R&D means better results for customers.

One of CNH Industrial's latest additions is ShiVa Technologies - an exciting innovator who deliver market-leading advanced graphics engine technology.

ShiVa's software boosts efficiency to bring more innovation inside the farmer's cab. In this interview, Jason Shildt, Director of Core Technologies at CNH Industrial, discusses how the company is leveraging it to rebuild the farm virtually.

For him, CNH Industrial is effecting change. A meaningful change that drives the company - and agriculture - forward.

About CNH Industrial

