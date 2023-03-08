VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) has launched Round 4 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in West Virginia.

The project will evaluate the performance of all-electric buses on rural roads, in mountainous conditions and in cooler temperatures. Charging options will also be assessed, utilizing state-of-the-art Level 2 chargers that exceed necessary charging rates.

The data collected from previous rounds continues to prove that electric buses are just as capable as traditional diesel buses. GreenPower is committed to supporting school districts transitioning to all-electric buses, providing proper charging infrastructure and necessary training for first responders, mechanics and school bus drivers. The move towards sustainable transportation not only benefits the environment but is also financially beneficial in the long run.

GreenPower CEO and Chairman Fraser Atkinson stated: "GreenPower's BEAST and Nano BEAST continue to prove their capabilities in colder weather conditions and mountainous terrain and we look forward to launching Round 4 of our pilot project with Mineral, Lewis, Harrison and Upshur counties and gathering valuable data. We're committed to continue bringing healthier transportation alternatives to the children and communities of West Virginia to help reshape how students travel to and from school."

GreenPower Motor designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components.

Shares of GreenPower Motor trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GP. For more information visit www.greenpowermotor.com

