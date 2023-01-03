FINANCIAL PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

150 EAST 52ND STREET NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $449.00Mil. The top holdings were PM(4.66%), MSFT(3.95%), and PG(3.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FINANCIAL PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FINANCIAL PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GBIL by 98,382 shares. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.84999999999999.

On 03/01/2023, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.92 per share and a market cap of $5.31Bil. The stock has returned 1.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 236,266 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 254,633. The trade had a 2.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.94.

On 03/01/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $40.57 per share and a market cap of $227.97Bil. The stock has returned -10.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 133,493 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 2.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.29000000000001 during the quarter.

On 03/01/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $83.64 per share and a market cap of $39.02Bil. The stock has returned 23.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

The guru sold out of their 338,985-share investment in NYSE:ELAN. Previously, the stock had a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.46 during the quarter.

On 03/01/2023, Elanco Animal Health Inc traded for a price of $11.47 per share and a market cap of $5.44Bil. The stock has returned -59.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elanco Animal Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 86,959 shares of NYSE:PM for a total holding of 206,959. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.37.

On 03/01/2023, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $97.3 per share and a market cap of $150.84Bil. The stock has returned 1.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.13 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

