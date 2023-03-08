Juniper+Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Universiti+Malaysia+Perlis+%28UniMAP%29, a leading technical university in Malaysia, has selected Juniper’s solutions for upgrades to its campus and data centers networks, enhancing digital learning experiences for its student and staff. With a robust AI-driven network, UniMAP is on the road to consolidate and optimize their campus network capabilities, empowering the future engineers who will drive Malaysia’s digital future.

In support of Malaysia's ambitions to grow its digital economy, which is expected to contribute 25.5%25+of+its+GDP+by+2025, the government launched the MyDIGITAL roadmap, with one of its key thrusts being the development of agile and competent digital talent. Since its establishment in 2002, UniMAP has grown to become one of Malaysia's only four technical universities, committed to producing highly skilled engineers to support the country's economy.

UniMAP embarked on a journey last year to transform its campus networking infrastructure to support its transition to a digital learning environment and keep up with the increased usage of its Learning Management System, which now has 17,000 cumulative users per week. Juniper’s proven track record of delivering a wide range of networking needs with the university in the past, as well as its recognition as a Leader+in+the+Gartner%26reg%3B+Magic+Quadrant%26trade%3B+for+Enterprise+Wired+and+Wireless+LAN+Infrastructure, were critical factors in the vendor selection process.

A combination of Juniper’s AP33 and AP32 Wireless Access Points were deployed across the campus in conjunction with Juniper+Mist+Wi-Fi+Assurance, streamlining network management and enhancing the experience of the school’s IT team and students. To underpin this connectivity, Juniper+EX4650+Ethernet+Switches and Juniper+Mist+Wired+Assurance were selected, providing the school with a unified wired and wireless experience driven by Mist+AI that delivers simple, secure, and more reliable connectivity at scale. UniMAP has also implemented Juniper’s Marvis+Virtual+Network+Assistant, which leverages AI to help the school's IT team to unify network management and streamline service monitoring and troubleshooting.

The university’s data center was upgraded with Juniper’s QFX+10002 and QFX+5120 switches in virtual chassis configuration. This setup has reduced the data center network’s latency to microseconds while also providing a 100GbE connection. Students and faculty will now have access seamless and ultra-fast access to the university’s expanding applications and databases, which is critical to providing the best learning experiences.

With an AI-driven network powered by Juniper, UniMAP has been able to continuously improve campus experiences for Malaysia’s next generation of engineers through a data-driven digital campus that is fully connected, accessible and more secure. All of this is done while furthering the university’s mission of being internationally competitive and producing exemplary individuals who contribute to the nation’s digital economy aspirations and overall development.

Supporting Quotes:

“We recognize the importance of simplifying otherwise complex operational processes at the network level, especially as higher education institutions like UniMAP increase their capabilities at scale to enable a better learning experience digitally. We are delighted to be part of UniMAP’s digital transformation journey, expanding on their existing capabilities to facilitate a seamless connected experience for everyone on campus. With our experience-first solutions, we are confident to support UniMAP in their mission to create an environment in which their students can learn and thrive, without interruption.”

- Perry Sui, Senior Director, ASEAN & Taiwan, Juniper Networks

“Our goal at UniMAP has always been the same: to ensure that the learning and teaching experiences of both our students and staff are as smooth as possible. We recognize that accessibility to information is the key to shaping the minds of our future graduates. Juniper Networks has been consistently reliable in enabling us to facilitate the development of a digital-first campus, and we look forward to optimizing all the capabilities of their solutions as the nation continues its march towards a truly digital society.”

- Nasrudin Abd Shukor, Director, Digital Management and Development Centre (DMDC), UniMAP

