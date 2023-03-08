Mainz Biomed Recognizes Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Throughout "Blue" March 2023

3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Mainz Biomed to host several events for patients and healthcare professionals in Germany to increase awareness about the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer.

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed NV (

MYNZ, Financial) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, joins advocacy organizations around the world in recognizing Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases in 2020. This year, Mainz Biomed will be hosting several educational and training events throughout Germany to raise awareness of the importance of early detection.

“We have developed these events to support the colorectal cancer community, as this disease is the third most common cancer globally and the fourth leading cause of cancer death in the US,” said Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “Our goal is to reduce these statistics and save lives by raising awareness about the simplicity and efficacy of using at-home CRC detection kits, like ColoAlert. Our non-invasive DNA stool test allows people to screen themselves in the comfort of their own home and then receive a follow-up notification from their physician to discuss results and next steps.”

Upcoming Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Events

Professionals
Training Sessions for gastroenterologists, healthcare providers
Gastro-Update Conference;
#1 Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, 2023 (Time TBD)
Rheingoldhalle; Mainz

#2 Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, 2023 (Time TBD)
Berlin Congress Center; Berlin/Livestream

Public
Educational Event for patients, families, caregivers, advocates
Saturday, March 11, 2023 (09:00-16:00)
(Outdoor event venue TBD); Mainz Altstadt

Mainz Biomed invites others to further amplify awareness of CRC by using the #BlueForCRC and #CRCAwareness hashtags on social media and “going blue” on Friday, March 3 by dressing in blue!

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]
In Europe:
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann
+49 211 529252 20
[email protected]

In the US:
Spectrum Science
Melissa Laverty/Valerie Enes
+1 540 272 6465
[email protected]

For investor inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Mainz-BioMed-NV.png

