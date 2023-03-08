STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 01, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) ( FRA:6QP, Financial) ( STO:RENEW, Financial)

For the period 1 February to 28 February, Renewcell 1 produced approximately 650 tonnes of prime quality dissolving pulp (within specification for Circulose®). About 550 tonnes were delivered to customers during the period. Total production output at Renewcell 1, including prime quality, was approximately 950 tonnes of dissolving pulp during the period.

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman

[email protected]

+46 705 903 204

Attachments

Renewcell's production development in February 2023

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/741386/Renewcells-Production-Development-in-February-2023



