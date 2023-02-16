NeoDynamics is investigating options to raise long-term capital to enable commercialization of NeoNavia® in the US

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 February 2023, NeoDynamics AB (publ) ("NeoDynamics" or the "Company") announced that the Company's largest shareholder, Gryningskust Holding AB had provided a loan of SEK 14m to kick-start the planned launch of NeoNavia® in the US. The loan is intended to be converted into shares if the Company issues new shares in the future. The loan matures on 15 August 2023.

The board of directors and management of NeoDynamics are currently exploring various options to raise long-term capital to enable commercialization and execution of the Company's US strategy, following the FDA clearance received in September 2022 for NeoDynamic's innovative pulse biopsy system NeoNavia®. Funding proceeds will also be used to support the Company's continued expansion and operations in Europe. These options for raising long-term capital include debt financing, a potential dual stock exchange listing to expand the Company's shareholder base, as well as issues of new shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments. The Company may not be able to secure any such additional financing on favorable terms or at all.

To be able to act swiftly on potential funding opportunities, the board of directors will today give notice of an extraordinary general meeting on 3 April 2023 to ask the shareholders to resolve upon i) an authorization for the board of directors to increase the Company's share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting planned for 23 May 2023 and ii) the adoption of new articles of association where the maximum share capital and the maximum number of shares are increased to SEK 48,000,000 and 480,000,000 shares, respectively. Any issue in accordance with the authorization shall be made on market conditions within the limits set by the new articles of association (if adopted by the general meeting). Another item on the agenda is a change in the number of board members in light of the recent news that two of the Company's board members have resigned from the board.

Notice to the extraordinary general meeting will be published through a separate press release.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics AB, phone +46708 444 966 or e-mail [email protected]

Aaron Wong, CFO NeoDynamics AB, phone +46735 972 011 or e-mail [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO28691&sd=2023-03-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neodynamics-is-investigating-options-to-raise-long-term-capital-to-enable-commercialization-of-neonavia-in-the-us-301759223.html

SOURCE NeoDynamics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO28691&Transmission_Id=202303010300PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO28691&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.