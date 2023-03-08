VEON's Digital Operator 1440 Recognized as "the Best Service for Connected Consumer" at GLOMO Awards

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Barcelona, 1st March 2023 - VEON Ltd. ( VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, has received GSMA’s Global Mobile Award for “Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers” with its Digital Operator 1440 model – DO1440.

VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu received the award on behalf of the Group’s digital operators, who have implemented the DO1440 model in their markets over the past 2 years, aiming to deliver valuable digital experiences for their customers 1440 minutes of a day.

“We are delighted to receive this important recognition from the industry for our Digital Operator model, and I am particularly pleased that this award came in the category of connected consumer,” said Kaan Terzioglu. “Being a digital experience provider is a significant shift away from the more traditional value propositions of our industry, and our operators have been executing this in their markets successfully”.

With Digital Operator 1440 model, VEON Group companies combine the power of mobile internet connectivity with a full portfolio of locally relevant digital products meeting customer needs in mobile financial services, entertainment, health, education, and other verticals. The model has successfully led to greater engagement and value generation among VEON’s connectivity customers, while also providing digital experiences to a broader base of mobile users through all-access services.

The Global Mobile Awards were presented in Barcelona at the annual MWC Barcelona on February 28th, 2023.

About VEON
VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Contact information

For VEON:
Anna Ivanova-Galitsina
[email protected]

Julian Tanner
[email protected]

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDc5NTUyMCM0MDE1MDIwNjEjMjAwMzU0OA==
VEON-Ltd-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.