Barcelona, 1st March 2023 - VEON Ltd. ( VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, has received GSMA’s Global Mobile Award for “Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers” with its Digital Operator 1440 model – DO1440.

VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu received the award on behalf of the Group’s digital operators, who have implemented the DO1440 model in their markets over the past 2 years, aiming to deliver valuable digital experiences for their customers 1440 minutes of a day.

“We are delighted to receive this important recognition from the industry for our Digital Operator model, and I am particularly pleased that this award came in the category of connected consumer,” said Kaan Terzioglu. “Being a digital experience provider is a significant shift away from the more traditional value propositions of our industry, and our operators have been executing this in their markets successfully”.

With Digital Operator 1440 model, VEON Group companies combine the power of mobile internet connectivity with a full portfolio of locally relevant digital products meeting customer needs in mobile financial services, entertainment, health, education, and other verticals. The model has successfully led to greater engagement and value generation among VEON’s connectivity customers, while also providing digital experiences to a broader base of mobile users through all-access services.

The Global Mobile Awards were presented in Barcelona at the annual MWC Barcelona on February 28th, 2023.

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

