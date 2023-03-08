Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced the launch of Sincerely, Food – an omnichannel marketing campaign celebrating the company’s purpose to bring people together around the joys of food and to inspire well-being. The campaign – told from the perspective of what food sees – is designed to boost awareness and drive positive perception of the grocer’s strengths in high-quality fresh produce, meats and seasonal ingredients, and to build a more emotional connection between customers and their local Albertsons Cos. banner.

“Sincerely, Food is one more way we’re connecting with our customers as we create more personal, engaging customer experiences that embody our values as a long-standing neighborhood grocer,” said Jen Saenz, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer. “Based in our ‘Sincerely’ brand platform, the campaign showcases our commitment to know, nourish and care for our customers by delivering on our company’s purpose.”

The Sincerely brand platform is designed to deepen the emotional connection at every customer touchpoint. Through digital properties, in-store signage, traditional and social media, Sincerely takes a heartwarming approach to showing how Albertsons Cos. customers’ daily moments and special occasions are celebrated through food. The platform will be carried out across the company’s various grocery banners and customer experiences.

“Each Albertsons Companies banner has its own unique history and local identity. Sincerely is the common thread through all of these, and it allows us to recognize the rich heritage associated with every banner,” said Sean Barrett, Chief Marketing Officer for Albertsons Cos. “As a company, we’re dedicated to earning customers for life, and our brand platform now supports and celebrates this commitment.

Albertsons Cos. recently introduced Sincerely+Health, a digital health and wellness platform that connects, educates and rewards customers on their health and wellness journey. The name reflects the company’s commitment to improve lives by empowering customers to make more informed choices around food and well-being.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 3, 2022, the Company operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

