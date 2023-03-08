Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that it will present as keynote speaker author and entrepreneur Erica Dhawan, at the 2023 Women in DSO® event, “Empower and Grow 2023,” on March 8-10, 2023, at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Women in DSO® is the official nonprofit organization supporting the empowerment and growth of women leaders in dental support organizations (DSOs). Dhawan’s presentation, which will focus on collaboration and innovation, will take place on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 4:30 pm Eastern time.

“We believe that creating a diverse and inclusive environment goes beyond Henry Schein, which is why we are committed to engaging with external partners, such as Women in DSO®, who share our common mission,” said Dirk Benson, Chief Commercial Officer, North America Distribution Group, Henry Schein. “As a founding sponsor of Women in DSO®, our support and participation reflect the Company’s ongoing commitment to elevate female leadership, embrace inclusion, and celebrate the successful achievement of women in dentistry.”

Erica Dhawan is an internationally recognized leading authority, speaker, and advisor on 21st century teamwork, collaboration, and innovation. Named by Thinkers50 as the “Oprah of Management Thinkers”, she is the author of two books: Get Big Things Done: The Power of Connectional Intelligence, and Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, No Matter the Distance. Dhawan shares innovative strategies to unlock the collective power of teams, build a culture of trust across any distance, and create authentic engagement to ensure competitiveness.

Rated #1 on the Top Women Keynote Speakers of 2020 and featured as one of the management thinkers most likely to shape the future of business, Dhawan frequently appears in Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, and The Wall Street Journal. Dhawan speaks on global stages ranging from the World Economic Forum at Davos to TEDx and for companies such as Coca-Cola, FedEx, Goldman Sachs, Walmart, SAP, and Cisco. She has degrees from Harvard University, MIT Sloan, and The Wharton School.

Henry Schein is also engaged with Women in DSO® at the leadership level. Kathleen Titus, Henry Schein’s Director of Community Health Centers and Corporate Relations, serves as a Founding Women in DSO® Board Member, and Samantha Glucksman, Henry Schein’s Director of Strategic Accounts, North America Distribution Group, and McKenzie Fagan, Area Sales Manager for Henry Schein One, serve on the Women in DSO® Advisory Board.

“Women in dentistry have continued to make countless contributions and innovations in the dental industry,” said Ms. Titus, Founding Women in DSO® Board Member. “By collaborating with Women in DSO®, we support female leaders in all stages of work by creating opportunities to share, connect, learn, and develop both personally and professionally in alignment with their career goals and aspirations.”

In addition, Henry Schein continues to provide a speaking platform for women leaders through its Women’s Leadership Network, the Company’s first Employee Resource Group with a mission to provide a forum that empowers, develops, and connects a network of women to drive business success. In 2022, the Company was awarded the Women’s Choice Award for Best Companies to Work For in three categories – Diversity, Women, and Millennials.

“On behalf of all of us at Women in DSO®, we are excited to have Henry Schein as a founding partner and sponsor of our keynote speaker at the 2023 Women in DSO® event,” says Dr. Aman Kaur, Women in DSO® Founder and Board President. “Their valuable resources, industry footprint, and track record of empowering leaders in dentistry will help us continue to elevate women leaders in the DSO space.”

