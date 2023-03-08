Parkersburg, WV, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkersburg, WV March 1, 2023 /GlobeNewswire/ KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), innovation-driven product development and creator of patented Kronos® CORE air disinfection technology inside its advanced smart air purification devices applauds The Women’s Health Initiative (WHI.org) for providing important clinical data for a large research study that concluded air pollution may cause bone damage in women with osteoporosis.

Elevated levels of air pollutants are associated with bone damage among postmenopausal women according to new research led by scientists at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. The effects were most evident on the lumbar spine, with nitrous oxides twice as damaging to the area than seen with normal aging.

The research findings were published recently in the peer-reviewed journal, eClinicalMedicine, part of The Lancet Discovery Science suite of open-access journals. The new study is the first to explore the connection between air pollution and bone mineral density specifically in postmenopausal women and the first to explore the effects of air pollution mixtures on bone outcomes.

The researchers analyzed data collected through the Women’s Health Initiative study, an ethnically diverse cohort of 161,808 postmenopausal women. They estimated air pollution (PM10, NO, NO2, and SO2) exposures based on participants’ home addresses. They measured bone mineral density (BMD; whole-body, total hip, femoral neck, and lumbar spine) at enrollment at follow-up at year one, year three, and year six using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry.

“Our findings confirm that poor air quality may be a risk factor for bone loss, independent of socioeconomic or demographic factors. For the first time, we have evidence that nitrogen oxides, in particular, are a major contributor to bone damage and that the lumbar spine is one of the most susceptible sites of this damage,” says the study’s first author, Diddier Prada, MD, Ph.D., an associate research scientist in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health.

American Lung Association also warns that Poor Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) can cause or contribute to the development of infections, lung cancer, and chronic lung diseases such as asthma. People who already have lung disease are at greater risk. Find out what makes indoor air unhealthy and how pollution can hurt your body.

As previously announced Kronos® air disinfection technology manufacturer received FDA 510(k) class II medical device clearance for the destruction of viruses, bacteria, and allergens. The FDA clearance was provided to the product manufacturer after a detailed review of the patented Model 5 device, which utilizes patented High Voltage Field air disinfection technology and is proven to eliminate 99.9% of harmful airborne particles, including allergens, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, like COVID-19. FDA Clearance which means our air purifiers can be deployed in hospitals and home health-care settings to clear the air of infected bioaerosol droplets, in addition, our air purifiers comply with all CARB regulations related to air cleaners for sale in California, and the Company’s manufacturer is registered with the State of California CARB.

Kronos can now provide schools, healthcare facilities, businesses, hotels, and government agencies with the best medical-grade air purification and air disinfection technology.

Kronos ® developed Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA™) filtration which is a revolutionary technology that uses high voltage electric field to attract and trap particles in the air, such as dust, pollen, smoke, allergens, and other airborne contaminants, including viruses and bacteria. This type of filtration is considered one of the most effective ways to remove particles from the air and is used in many air purifiers, HVAC systems, and other air cleaning systems.

eHEPA™ filtration works by trapping particles within the collecting cartridge filter itself, which is made up of fine metalized collecting plates in a particular way to create a comb-like structure. When air passes through the filter, the particles become electrically attached and zapped in the comb matrix and can no longer pass through. Kronos® technology allows for superior filtration of particles as small as 14.6 nanometers which are 20 times smaller than conventional HEPA filters.

This FDA-cleared class II medical device technology is commonly used in cleanrooms, medical facilities, and other areas that require a high degree of air purification and disinfection.

The technology is utilizing an electric charge to attract the particles in the air. The particles are then drawn to the surface of the patented washable collection cartridge filter, where particles get trapped and zapped, and bacteria and viruses get killed and cannot escape. This makes electrostatic HEPA filtration incredibly effective at trapping particles and ensuring that the air that we breathe is clean.

The technology is also incredibly energy efficient and cost-effective, with literally zero maintenance costs making it an ideal choice for many applications. Additionally, our eHEPA™ washable filters are easy to maintain and can be used for extended periods of time, making them an attractive option for air purification and filtration.

Overall, electrostatic HEPA filtration is an effective and efficient way to keep the air that we breathe free from particles and contaminants. It is being used in a variety of applications, from air purifiers to HVAC systems to other air cleaning systems. The technology is cost-effective, energy-efficient, and easy to maintain, making it an attractive option for many.

eHEPA™ filtration is also highly efficient, using far less energy than traditional methods of air purification. This helps to reduce energy costs and makes the technology more environmentally friendly. Furthermore, eHEPA™ filters are designed to last up to five years without needing to be replaced, which helps to reduce the overall cost of ownership.

The main advantage of eHEPA™ filtration is its superior efficiency. It is capable of removing up to 99.99% of all particles from the air, ensuring that the air is free of allergens, dust, bacteria, and other pollutants. Additionally, eHEPA filtration is very quiet, making it ideal for areas where noise pollution is a concern, like classrooms and bedrooms.

KNOS is committed to helping our customers, businesses, and government offices improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and to provide healthier and safer air and significant cost savings.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos was the first publicly traded company that accepted DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Company also filed for a patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is a distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® , AIR 5G® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Follow $KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow $KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow $KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow $KNOS on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KronosAdvancedTechnologies

Follow $KNOS on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Kronos_ATI

Follow $KNOS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kronos-advanced-techngologies-inc

Contact us via [email protected] or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com





Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this press release. Furthermore, nothing in this press release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice, and nothing in it should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Kronos Advanced Technologies does not represent that the securities, products, or services discussed in this press release are suitable for any particular investor. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should consult your business advisor, attorney, and/or tax and accounting advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.





Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements.

Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website (https://www.kronosati.co/investors), press releases, OTCmarkets filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Social Media accounts, listed above.

We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.





SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)