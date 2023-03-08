Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced that work on an internal scoping study for development of the Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”) at a smaller initial scale has delivered promising results. The Company evaluated the technical and economic merits of smaller-scale alternatives that contemplate significantly lower initial capital costs while preserving the opportunity for subsequent expansion or staged development.

Vista’s work to date indicates that a nominal 5 million tonne per year project could be designed and constructed with an initial capital expenditure of less than US$350 million for scenarios that include contract mining and would achieve annual production in the range of 150,000 – 200,000 ounces of gold per year. Operating cost analyses suggest that all-in sustaining costs would be higher than those estimated in the Company’s 2022 feasibility study on Mt Todd (the “2022 Feasibility Study”), largely from higher unit costs for the contract mining scenarios and adjustments for inflation, but would remain very competitive in today’s environment.

Vista intends to make these results available to potential strategic partners and other parties who have signed confidentiality agreements.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and CEO of Vista commented, “We are pleased with the findings of our internal, scoping-level study to evaluate the viability of a smaller-scale project for Mt Todd. The work completed leverages off the 2022 Feasibility Study. Our conservative approach, which includes the use of the 2022 Feasibility Study’s advanced engineering, gives us confidence that a smaller and easier-to-build initial phase of the Project is viable and economically attractive.”

For its evaluations, the Company used third-party designs and cost estimates for a 15,000 tonne per day operation that incorporate the effects of cost escalation for the preceding year, developed the mine plan and schedule using only measured and indicated mineral resources as defined in the 2022 Feasibility Study, increased the cutoff grade to deliver a higher head grade to the plant, maintained third-party power generation, and considered both owner-operator and contract mining scenarios. For the purpose of this evaluation, the Company has limited the processed tonnage to the capacity of the existing tailings storage facility.

The Company has not yet undertaken studies to assess throughput expansion or staged development opportunities.

For information on the 2022 Feasibility Study, please see the technical report summary entitled “S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary - Mt Todd Gold Project - 50,000 tpd Feasibility Study – Northern Territory, Australia” with an effective date of December 31, 2021, an issue date of February 9, 2022 and an amended date of February 7, 2023 available on EDGAR or the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report - Mt Todd Gold Project - 50,000 tpd Feasibility Study – Northern Territory, Australia” with an effective date of December 31, 2021 and an issue date of February 9, 2022 available on SEDAR.

John Rozelle, Vista’s Sr. Vice President, a “qualified person” as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the data underlying the information contained in and has approved this press release.

About Vista Gold Corp.

Vista is a gold project developer. The Company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in the Tier 1, mining friendly jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Situated approximately 250 km southeast of Darwin, Mt Todd is one of the largest and most advanced undeveloped gold projects in Australia. All major environmental and operating permits have now been approved.

For further information, please contact Pamela Solly, Vice President of Investor Relations, at (720) 981-1185 or visit the Company’s website at www.vistagold.com.

Forward Looking Statements

