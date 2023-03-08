NEW YORK and GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexasure Financial Group (“Lexasure”), a leading provider of reinsurance and digital insurance solutions in Southeast and South Asia, and Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp. (“CEMAC”) ( CMCA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company organized in the Cayman Islands to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or other similar business combination, today announced a definitive business combination agreement to provide Lexasure with a path to becoming a publicly listed company through a new Cayman Islands holding company, Lexasure Financial Holdings Corp. (“Pubco”), that will acquire both Lexasure and CEMAC.



Lexasure enables local direct insurers to compete across emerging Asia through innovative product solutions designed to empower insurers, companies, and individuals to manage risk more effectively and accelerate their growth. These product solutions include Lexasure’s recently launched comprehensive mobile apps, Vivacity and Flourish, which are designed to promote healthy lifestyles, improve engagement for health insurance providers, and provide farmers with insurance coverage and mobile technology in the event of the failure of crops and livestock, respectively. In its traditional lines of business, Lexasure underwrites reinsurance and insurance and serves as a broker for a diverse set of industries, working with over 60 primary insurers across 22 countries in Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

Lexasure is led by a senior leadership team comprised of insurance veterans and technology leaders with over 150 years of combined industry experience. Lexasure's Chairman, Richard Goh, has over 40 years of experience in the insurance business and is the former CEO of a Labuan composite insurance group, which has operations in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Myanmar. Lexasure’s founder and CEO, Ian Lim, has over 25 years of experience in the reinsurance and insurance industries, having previously served in senior leadership roles at BMS Asia and SiriusPoint.

CEMAC was listed in December 2021 with $234.6 million in trust, with the goal of identifying a prospective target business with high growth and cross-border operations in middle-income emerging markets, with the ability to replicate its business model sustainably across other emerging markets.

“We are thrilled to partner with a company with a proven track record of growth and profitability that is also advancing financial inclusion goals by bringing insurance products to historically underserved populations across Southeast Asia and South Asia,” said CEMAC Chair Whitney Baker.

“Lexasure represents an exceptional opportunity as a digital insurance solutions provider infusing greater competitiveness and resiliency in local small- and medium-sized insurers in the region who truly understand the needs of local businesses and consumers,” added CEMAC CEO Roberta Brzezinski. “Its rapid growth of revenue and profitability is supported by expanding its traditional business lines and pioneering a cloud-based B2B2C platform. Lexasure’s solutions in digital health insurance, agricultural insurance, automotive insurance, property & facilities management insurance, and other follow-on digital insurance products meet the needs of consumers and enterprises in Southeast and South Asia.”

“We are digitizing the insurance and reinsurance industry by embedding insurance into digital ecosystems, as well as pioneering integrated platform solutions aligned with the needs of Asian consumers and regional primary insurers,” said Lexasure CEO Ian Lim. “The effects of this transaction will enable us to quickly grow in Asia, where we currently expect that we will see over 50% of the global insurance market in 2030.1 Lexasure is establishing a captive network to drive insurance and reinsurance volumes through our LexasureCloud technology platform and take complexity and cost out of serving Asian SMEs and consumers. We are working hard to capture the untapped demand for insurance in developing countries in Asia, as insurance is a key driver for increasing and accelerating financial inclusion.”



The business combination agreement has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of CEMAC and the Board of Directors of Lexasure and is subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including the approval of the stockholders of CEMAC.

The transaction values Lexasure on a pre-money equity value of $250 million, which will be paid by Pubco to Lexasure shareholders by delivery of newly issued ordinary shares of Pubco, each valued at the price per share paid to CEMAC shareholders who elect to redeem their CEMAC shares in connection with the transaction. The shareholders of Lexasure will have the contingent right to receive up to an additional 5 million Pubco ordinary shares subject to achieving defined financial performance metrics. At the closing of the transaction, CEMAC security holders will receive equivalent securities in Pubco in exchange for their CEMAC securities, and both CEMAC and Lexasure will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Pubco.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement, will be provided in CEMAC’s Current Report on Form 8-K. CEMAC also intends to file an investor deck in a Current Report on Form 8-K. Pubco plans to file a registration statement on Form F-4, which will include a document that serves as a proxy statement of CEMAC, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus, each of which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov .

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is representing Lexasure as U.S. legal counsel. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is representing CEMAC as U.S. legal counsel. ARC Group is acting as a financial advisor to Lexasure. CEMAC is being advised by Exit Strategy Partners.

About Lexasure Financial Group

Lexasure Financial Groupis a leading Southeast and South Asia fintech, insurance, and financial services holding company and entities in our group provide insurance and reinsurance for all lines of life and non-life, insurance services and digital insurance solutions, including Reinsurance-as-a-Service (RaaS), that enable its clients to manage risk, accelerate growth, and effectively compete. It is driving the digital transformation of the insurance and reinsurance industry with scalable and innovative products that meet the local needs of companies and people in fast-growing Asian markets. Lexasure’s management team has deep expertise in the industries of reinsurance, insurance, and insurance tech, and its values are based on a belief that its products enable customers to live and grow boldly while enhancing resilience. Lexasure serves over 60 primary insurers across 22 countries in Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp. (“CEMAC”) is a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the “Business Combination”). While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or geographic region, it intends to focus on high-growth companies operating in select emerging markets, with the ability to replicate their business models sustainably across other emerging markets or translate their products, services, or technologies to developed markets. CEMAC’s lead sponsor is an affiliate of Capitalworks, a leading independent alternative asset management firm with a successful 15-year track record of investing in emerging markets companies across several investment verticals. Capitalworks currently manages seven alternative investment strategies, all focused on emerging markets. CEMAC is also supported by Camber Base, LLC, an affiliate of the Brown University endowment.

CEMAC was founded in 2021, closed its IPO on December 3, 2021, and is headquartered in New York.

