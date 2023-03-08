Pivotal Investment Corp. III to Appeal Delisting Determination by NYSE

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Stock and Units To Now Trade During Appeal Period on OTC as “PICC” and “PICCU”

New York, New York, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal Investment Corporation III (“Pivotal” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it intends to appeal a decision by the staff of Regulation received on February 28, 2023 to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s Class A Common Stock (: PICC) and the Company’s units, comprised of shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and one-fifth of one warrant, each whole warrant to purchase a share of Class A Common Stock (: PICC.U), from the .

Trading in these securities was suspended on the after the market close on February 28, 2023. Effective as of March 1, 2023, the Class A Common Stock and units may be quoted and traded in the over-the-counter (“OTC”) market under the ticker symbols “PICC” and “PICCU,” respectively.

The Company plans to appeal the decision by the staff of Regulation to a Committee of the Board of Directors of the , in accordance with Section 804.00 of the ’s Listed Company Manual. Regulation reached its decision to delist these securities pursuant to Section 802.01B of the ’s Listed Company Manual because the Company had fallen below the ’s continued listing standard requiring listed acquisition companies to maintain an average aggregate global market capitalization attributable to its publicly held shares over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $40,000,000.

About Pivotal

Pivotal Investment Corp. III is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic location, it has focused its search on companies in North America in industries ripe for disruption from continuously evolving digital technology and the resulting shift in distribution patterns and consumer purchase behavior. The Company is led by Jonathan Ledecky, Chairman of the Board, and Kevin Griffin, Chief Executive Officer and President.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Copies of filings by the Company are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
Greg Racz
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc3OTI4NiM1NDM3MTk3IzUwMDExNDMxMA==
Pivotal-Investment-Corp-III.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.