NINE KIA MODELS EARN 2023 CAR AND DRIVER EDITORS' CHOICE AWARDS

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2023

Distinguished list highlights publication's annual standard of automotive excellence

  • Rio, Soul, Niro Hybrid and PHEV, K5, Sportage, Sorento, Carnival, and the Car and Driver 10Best-winning EV6 and Telluride were selected from more than 400 models tested
  • The winning Kia models emphasize style, performance and value across the automaker's world-class portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine Kia models were named to the 2023 Car and Driver Editors' Choice Awards list, representing the publication's annual standard of automotive excellence. The winners, all 2023 model year vehicles, include the Sportage, Sorento, Carnival, Niro Hybrid and PHEV, K5, Soul, Rio, and the Car and Driver 10Best-winning EV6 and Telluride (four-time winner). Car and Driver's winning choices were selected from more than 400 models that the editors tested, rated, and ranked across 39 market vehicle segments—from crossover SUVs to electric vehicles and sedans to family-sized vans.

"As the Kia brand continues to earn praise from our customers and industry observers alike, we are honored by this latest accolade from the editors of Car and Driver," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "To have nine Kia vehicles on this distinguished list is a new high watermark that speaks to the design, quality and craftsmanship of our world-class model line as a whole."

This latest honor comes on the heels of the 2023 Kia EV6 and 2023 Kia Telluride being ranked on Car and Driver's coveted 10Best Trucks and SUVs list. The EV6 was also recently named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year jury.

"Kia has been coming on strong in recent years, building more and more vehicles that are showing up well in our testing," said Rich Ceppos, director, Car and Driver Buyer's Guide. "Their inclusion on our Editors' Choice list is confirmation that they're members of the automotive honor roll—no small achievement."

The criteria used to develop the Editors' Choice list includes the results of Car and Driver's rigorous instrumented testing, subjective editor evaluations, how well a vehicle fulfills its intended mission and each vehicle's market segment ranking versus competitors. The full list of award winners is available at CarandDriver.com.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

