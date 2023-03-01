Nuvalent to Participate in the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced that James Porter, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Alexandra Balcom, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. ET in Boston.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at www.nuvalent.com, and archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with parallel lead programs in ROS1-positive and ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a program in HER2 Exon 20 insertion-positive cancers, and multiple discovery-stage research programs. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.nuvalent.com. Follow us on Twitter (@nuvalent) and LinkedIn.

