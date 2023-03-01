PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) is helping fund the futures of 20 students in pursuit of careers ranging from economics and agriculture to medicine and education. In an awards ceremony last week, the company presented college scholarships to the children of Timken associates in the United States, China, India, Poland and Romania. Since the Timken Global Scholars Program's inception in 1958, The Timken Company Charitable and Educational Fund has awarded more than $26 million in scholarships to 815 students.

"We believe in this next generation of students, leaders and innovators, and support their pursuits of higher education and commitment to improving their communities through volunteerism," said Timken Chairman John M. Timken, Jr. "Through the Timken Global Scholars Program, we demonstrate our commitment to rewarding our employees and their families, recognizing their achievements and investing in the future. These students – enriched by their educational opportunities – will play key roles in driving the world forward."

Cassie Craig, daughter of maintenance team leader Christopher Craig and Angela Craig, earned the Henry Timken Scholar Award, valued at $25,000 annually and renewable for up to three years. Cassie is a senior at West Lincoln High School in Lincolnton, N.C., and plans to study mechanical engineering.

Cassie is a top-five state competitor in Science Olympiad, a leader in her school band's award-winning drum line and is active in her community. She gives back by organizing volunteers for a soup kitchen, clothing drives and other social service activities through her church.

Jaydan Brown, daughter of sales representative Jason Brown and Kendra Brown, received the Jack Timken Scholar Award, valued at $20,000 annually and renewable for up to three years. Jaydan is a senior at Jasper High School in Jasper, Ala. She plans to concurrently serve in the Army National Guard and study graphic design at the University of Alabama. Jaydan competed as a varsity swimmer and qualified for the state meet. She also won a business technology competition called the FIVE Dream Big Challenge.

Joining Cassie and Jaydan as scholarship winners, six students received $10,000 annual awards, renewable up to three years. They include:

Molly Beheler , daughter of operational excellence manager Tommy Beheler and Mindy Beheler , from Gaffney High School in Gaffney, S.C. She plans to study education and/or English after graduation.

, daughter of operational excellence manager and , from in She plans to study education and/or English after graduation. Henry Kelleher , son of operational excellence director Bill Kelleher and Dee Kelleher , from Jackson High School in Jackson Township, Ohio . Henry aspires to study finance at The Ohio State University .

, son of operational excellence director and , from in . Henry aspires to study finance at The . Simeon Schumacher , son of product engineer specialist Jeffrey Schumacher and Julia Schumacher , from Hoover High School in North Canton, Ohio . Simeon expects to attend a liberal arts university and pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

, son of product engineer specialist and , from Hoover High School in . Simeon expects to attend a liberal arts university and pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. Emma Stewart , daughter of grind operator Scott Stewart and Kimberly Stewart , from Indian Valley High School in Gnadenhutten, Ohio . Emma plans to major in biomedical engineering at The Ohio State University and eventually obtain a doctorate degree in radiology.

, daughter of grind operator and , from Indian Valley High School in . Emma plans to major in biomedical engineering at The and eventually obtain a doctorate degree in radiology. Pamela Summey , daughter of tool crib supervisor John Summey and Wednesday Summey, from Belton-Honea Path High School in Honea Path, S.C. Pamela plans to study biology and neuroscience at Clemson University before pursuing a doctorate degree in medicine or neuroscience and surgery.

, daughter of tool crib supervisor and Wednesday Summey, from Belton-Honea Path High School in Pamela plans to study biology and neuroscience at before pursuing a doctorate degree in medicine or neuroscience and surgery. Katelyn Unke, daughter of general manager for manufacturing continuous improvement Keith Unke and Lauren Unke, from Hudson High School in Hudson, Ohio . Katelyn will attend the University of Vermont and plans to study psychology.

The following 12 winners earned $10,000 one-time scholarships:

Amber Anderson , daughter of manufacturing associate Marshall and Jacqueline Anderson , from the College of Charleston in Charleston, S.C. Amber is a junior psychology major with aspirations to pursue master's and doctoral degrees.

, daughter of manufacturing associate , from the in Amber is a junior psychology major with aspirations to pursue master's and doctoral degrees. Swayam Bharadwaj , son of lead engineer Rakesh Jha and Santoshi Jha , from Little Flower School in Jamshedpur, India . He plans to major in economics and finance at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

, son of lead engineer and , from Little Flower School in Jamshedpur, . He plans to major in economics and finance at in Oana Cocoş , daughter of green area manager Valentin Cocoş and Crina Cocoş, from Ion Luca Caragiale National College in Ploieşti, Romania . Oana plans to continue her studies at Carol Davila University of Medicine in Bucharest .

, daughter of green area manager Valentin Cocoş and Crina Cocoş, from Ion Luca Caragiale National College in Ploieşti, . Oana plans to continue her studies at Carol Davila University of Medicine in . Justyna Główka , daughter of master payroll technician Anna Zagrodnik and Piotr Główka, from Sosnowiec, Poland . Justyna is enrolled at the University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland , studying chemical technology.

, daughter of master payroll technician and Piotr Główka, from Sosnowiec, . Justyna is enrolled at the University of Silesia in , studying chemical technology. Alexis Mennona , daughter of aerospace national sales manager Vince Mennona and Lucy Mennona , from Jackson High School in Jackson Township, Ohio . She's a third-year university student majoring in both economics and statistics at Ohio State University .

, daughter of aerospace national sales manager and , from in . She's a third-year university student majoring in both economics and statistics at . Madelyn Miel , daughter of production control analyst George Miel and Lisa Richter , from East Rockaway, N.Y. She is a first-year student at the University of New Haven in West Haven, Conn. , studying forensic science and fire science/arson investigation.

, daughter of production control analyst and , from She is a first-year student at the in , studying forensic science and fire science/arson investigation. Aman Raj , son of senior maintenance line engineer Raj Kishore and Ranjana Sharma , from Jamshedpur, India . Aman is a first-year student at Delhi University in New Delhi, India , working toward a statistics degree.

, son of senior maintenance line engineer Raj Kishore and , from Jamshedpur, . Aman is a first-year student at University in , working toward a statistics degree. Kailey Sejkora , daughter of district sales manager Jason Sejkora and Makayla Sejkora , from Excelsior Springs, Mo. She's currently studying exercise science at The University of Kansas .

, daughter of district sales manager and , from She's currently studying exercise science at The . CH Shivangi , daughter of maintenance group leader CH Srinivas Rao and CH Padmawati, from Amicus International School in Bharuch, India . She plans to pursue a degree in computer science at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore .

, daughter of maintenance group leader CH Srinivas Rao and CH Padmawati, from Amicus International School in Bharuch, . She plans to pursue a degree in computer science at in . Gunnar Wuebben , son of belts and chain human resources manager Heather Wuebben and Abraham Wuebben , from Albany, Ill. Gunnar is currently studying at Black Hawk East College in Galva, Ill. , and plans to transfer to Montana State to study agriculture finance investments.

, son of belts and chain human resources manager and , from Gunnar is currently studying at Black Hawk East College in , and plans to transfer to to study agriculture finance investments. Tianyi Yu , son of project manager and tech trainer Harvey Yu and Jie Chen , from Shanghai High School in Shanghai, China . He expects to study applied mathematics and international affairs at Brown University in Providence, R.I.

, son of project manager and tech trainer and , from Shanghai High School in . He expects to study applied mathematics and international affairs at in Tong Zhang, daughter of metrology operator Weili Wang and Xutao Zhang, from Fudan University in Shanghai, China . After completing her pharmacy degree, she plans to continue her education in biomedicine.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Large Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-awards-540-000-in-scholarships-to-deserving-students-around-the-globe-301758534.html

SOURCE The Timken Company