Meet the equipment lifecycle & parts procurement technology company at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

NORWALK, Conn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SmartEquip is the leading technology standard for equipment lifecycle management, service, and procurement support for the construction industry, with US$1.4+ billion in equipment parts ordered through its network each year. Founded in 2000, the company's platform provides a seamless brand-enhancing experience for fleet owners, manufacturers, and distributors of complex equipment.

Today the SmartEquip Network has grown to more than 700 suppliers in 20 countries around the world, which support over 100 equipment owners across the globe, including the top five rental companies in the world: United Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, AKTIO, LOXAM, and Herc Rentals.

"We started in North America, have grown our European and Asian markets expansively over the past decade, and are excited to continue building the SmartEquip Network around the world with the help of our parent company Ritchie Bros.," said Alexander Schuessler, Founder & President International Group, SmartEquip. "We will be showcasing our solutions and services at CONEXPO-CON/AGG next month, as well as also celebrate our 10-year anniversary in Europe."

How SmartEquip Helps:

Equipment owners around the world recognize the drain on fleet uptime, due to the labor- and time-intensive need to locate the right parts and appropriate service procedures for their equipment repairs. SmartEquip's global Network allows manufacturers and dealers electronically to pinpoint-deliver the right parts and support information to the individual service technician, dynamically customized to the make, model, and serial number of the equipment.

The Network delivers product support information with interactive intelligent diagrams. From within a single screen, repair technicians can locate the required parts either from within their own stock, or order directly from their preferred suppliers, as the system auto-generates always-accurate purchase and work orders.

Manufacturers and dealers on the platform additionally can utilize SmartEquip's e-Commerce platform, to provide similarly support and commerce capabilities within their own websites. The company recently released its e-Commerce 2.0 product with significantly enhanced flexibility in supporting electronic transactions.

SmartEquip will be presenting its solutions and services at CONEXPO/CON-AGG in Las Vegas, NV next month. Visit the company in the West Hall at Booth W43001 with Ritchie Bros. To book a SmartEquip a demo, click here!

About Ritchie Bros .:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Ritchie Bros. Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Service. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

About SmartEquip

SmartEquip is the leading technology standard for equipment lifecycle management, service and procurement support for the construction industry. The platform provides a seamless brand-enhancing experience for fleet owners, manufacturers, and distributors of complex equipment. SmartEquip enhances ROI for all Network participants by increasing equipment uptime, improving both technician wrench time and transaction accuracy, while reducing the total cost of equipment ownership. The SmartEquip Network currently supports more than 700 OEM brands, with over 95,000 users across more than 42,000 equipment locations globally. The Network supports over $1.4 billion in parts transactions annually and the company is led by veterans of construction, technology, and data sciences. Founded in 2000, SmartEquip is positioned to define tomorrow's dynamic and evolving equipment industry.

