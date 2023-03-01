CRITEO APPOINTS RIK VAN DER KOOI AS BOARD OBSERVER, WITH THE INTENTION TO NOMINATE HIM FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the Commerce Media company, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Rik van der Kooi as an observer to the Board. In addition, the Company intends to nominate Rik for election to the Board at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Rik brings over a decade of experience successfully building and scaling profitable global advertising businesses. Most recently, he was head of Microsoft Advertising from 2010 to 2022 where he was instrumental in the development of Microsoft's fast-growing advertising business, and led the acquisitions and integration of PromoteIQ and Xandr. Under his leadership, Microsoft quickly expanded its search, native and display solutions globally to a $10 billion business. Rik also served for over ten years as a Board member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the national trade association for digital media and marketing industries. During his mandate, he acted as Interim Chairman of the trade association from 2018 to 2020. Rik joined Microsoft Corporation in 1999 and served in positions of increasing responsibility, including as Chief Operating Officer of its Online Services Division. Rik holds an MBA from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) and a BBA from Nyenrode University in the Netherlands.

Rachel Picard, Chairwoman of Criteo's Board, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Rik to the Board, and we look forward to working with him to create long-term value for all Criteo shareholders. His proven track record as a transformative leader in the technology industry and his in-depth knowledge of digital advertising will be invaluable as we take Criteo to the next level and realize the full potential of Commerce Media."

Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo, said, "Rik is an exceptional industry leader, and we are excited to welcome him to our Board. Commerce Media is the fastest growing media channel today, and Rik's impressive track record and unparalleled expertise in advertising make him uniquely qualified to help guide Criteo as we continue to lead this next wave of digital advertising."

"I've long admired Criteo and its phenomenal strength in AI-driven performance advertising and now more broadly in Commerce Media," said Rik van der Kooi. "Criteo is a clear leader in this space, and I am excited to support the Company's growth ambitions further."

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

