SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, recently welcomed U.S. Representative Lisa McClain (R-MI-9) to Technical Directions, Inc. (TDI) headquarters in Oxford, Michigan, to showcase their family of affordable turbine engines and turbogenerators.







Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “What Kratos TDI develops and produces represents a key enabler for producing small cruise missile and loitering munitions in mass. The TDI approach is laser-focused on manufacturability for scale with an incredibly high performance-to-cost ratio. These characteristics mirror the Kratos corporate strategy, but more importantly, provide a U.S. designed, manufactured, integrated, and tested affordable small-thrust-class turbine engine solution which has effectively been unachievable from U.S. manufacturers in recent years. We’re very proud of the products we’ve developed and proud to be growing in Michigan with good-paying jobs and careers across manufacturing, engineering, and program management. Our thanks to Rep. McClain for visiting.”

Rep. McClain, said, “It was great to visit TDI and see how the company applies commercial innovation and technology to develop their U.S.-made and -manufactured small, low-cost engines that will be vital for our warfighters. The Ninth District of Michigan is proud to have a company like TDI call it home and utilize our deep expertise in automotive industry technology and transfer it to aerospace and defense.”

TDI has developed and refined turbine engine technologies for military applications in Michigan since 1983—providing unique features in support of low-cost, expendable turbojet engine applications, such as miniature cruise missiles and other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). With the engineering, manufacturing, and system integration employees in the Oxford, Michigan facility, TDI’s subject matter experts have experience that encompasses all aspects of this turbine engine class, from clean-sheet design, through performance testing, vehicle integration, flight testing, and production manufacturing. In addition, based on our current and near-term program plans, our jobs growth trajectory is increasing rapidly.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS, Financial) is a Technology Company that develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products and solutions for United States National Security, our allies and global commercial enterprises. At Kratos, Affordability is a Technology, and Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology is rapidly brought to market – at a low cost – with actual products, systems and technologies rather than slide decks or renderings. Through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive, internally funded research and streamlined development processes, Kratos is focused on being First to Market with our solutions, well in advance of competition. Kratos is the recognized Technology Disruptor in our core market areas, including Space and Satellite Communications, Cyber Security and Warfare, Unmanned Systems, Rocket and Hypersonic Systems, Next-Generation Jet Engines and Propulsion Systems, Microwave Electronics, C5ISR and Virtual and Augmented Reality Training Systems. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

