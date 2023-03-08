Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET Thursday, March 9, 2023 to report financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and discuss recent corporate highlights.

The dial-in numbers are (833) 470-1428 for domestic callers and (404) 975-4839 for international callers. The access code is 202679. A live audio webcast of the conference call also will be accessible from the “Investors & Media” section of Aldeyra’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aldeyra.com%2F.

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on Aldeyra’s website for 90 days.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to discover and develop pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX-629, ADX-246, ADX-248, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Our pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application review) and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application review), proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and other rare sight-threatening retinal diseases. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aldeyra.com%2F and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

