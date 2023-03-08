SALT LAKE CITY, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., ( MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced its support for the first evidence-based expanded carrier screening (ECS) practice guidelines for reproductive risk assessment published by the National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) in the Journal of Genetic Counseling.



NSGC’s guidelines support equitable access and care to all patients looking to start or grow their families by recommending that “ECS be made available for all individuals considering reproduction and all pregnant reproductive pairs.”

Myriad’s Dale Muzzey, chief scientific officer; Katie Johansen Taber, VP, clinical product research and partnerships; and Gabriel Lazarin, VP of Medical Affairs for Women’s Health, share their perspectives on the impact of the guidelines in the video below and on Myriad’s YouTube channel.

Myriad Genetics Applauds New Expanded Carrier Screening Practice Guidelines from NSGC

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

