GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that Harout Semerjian, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Leukemia Panel at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel presentation will be available on the GlycoMimetics website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.glycomimetics.com%2Finvestor-relations. An archived recording will be available for 30 days following the event.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including AML, and for inflammatory diseases with high unmet needs. The company’s science is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play in cell recognition and its specialized chemistry platform to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, which alter carbohydrate-mediated recognition in diverse disease states, including cancer and inflammation. As a leader in this science, GlycoMimetics leverages this unique approach to advance its pipeline of wholly-owned drug candidates, with the goal of developing transformative therapies for diseases with high unmet need. GlycoMimetics is headquartered in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

