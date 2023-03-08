GlycoMimetics to Participate in Upcoming Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that Harout Semerjian, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Leukemia Panel at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel presentation will be available on the GlycoMimetics website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.glycomimetics.com%2Finvestor-relations. An archived recording will be available for 30 days following the event.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including AML, and for inflammatory diseases with high unmet needs. The company’s science is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play in cell recognition and its specialized chemistry platform to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, which alter carbohydrate-mediated recognition in diverse disease states, including cancer and inflammation. As a leader in this science, GlycoMimetics leverages this unique approach to advance its pipeline of wholly-owned drug candidates, with the goal of developing transformative therapies for diseases with high unmet need. GlycoMimetics is headquartered in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the conduct of and data from clinical trials, planned or potential clinical development, regulatory interactions and submissions, the commercialization and potential benefits and impact of the Company’s drug candidates, and the Company’s expected cash runway. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks associated with these statements, as well as other risks facing GlycoMimetics, please see the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 3, 2022, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022, and other filings GlycoMimetics makes with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and GlycoMimetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230301005098r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005098/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.