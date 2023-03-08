ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading digital engagement platform that drives pipeline and revenue growth, today announced the launch of an AI engine that powers platform innovations to help enterprises use AI to generate content, scale personalized experiences, orchestrate actions, analyze audience behavior and surface prospect buying intent.

Built on the ON24 platform’s foundation of first-party digital engagement data, the ON24 AI engine uses millions of human interactions gathered from over a decade of digital experiences to enable businesses to benefit from the efficiency of AI, without losing the authenticity of their brand. This helps companies to optimize their go-to-market resources and performance, while maximizing prospect engagement and revenue growth.

“In today’s digital-first world, the companies with the best B2B buying experiences will win. AI has tremendous potential to transform digital marketing and selling, but only if the human aspect is maintained,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO, ON24. “Our vision is to bring AI together with human engagement to help businesses cost-effectively grow pipeline and revenue without losing their brand’s unique differentiation.”

Leveraging the latest in generative AI techniques and fine-tuned for B2B sales and marketing, the ON24 AI engine is built for organizations to drive more engagement, take more intelligent actions, automate and streamline processes, and realize continuous ROI. Highlights include the ability to:

Scale and optimize promotional content, including program titles, abstracts, and emails, with an embedded generative AI tool

Augment the delivery of live experiences with an AI-driven chatbot for frequently asked technical questions by audiences

Deliver dynamically personalized content recommendations based on real-time prospect behavior

Enable sales to act on prospects’ unique topical interests with a “Business Interest Cloud” report

Surface immediate audience feedback from live experiences with a “Key Moments” report, providing marketers with deep links to promote more targeted experiences

“AI has brought us to a critical inflection point for business today, with tremendous potential to help organizations drive more revenue growth with fewer resources,” said Jayesh Sahasi, EVP of Product and CTO. “With the launch of the ON24 AI engine, including the new GPT-powered capabilities, we believe our platform will help enterprise B2B sales and marketing teams across industries to further accelerate their shift to a digital-first engagement strategy.”

You can learn more about the ON24 digital engagement platform by visiting ON24.com or joining the upcoming webinar, Q1+2023+Platform+Innovation%3A+Scaling+Human+Engagement+in+an+AI-driven+World.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

