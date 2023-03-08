BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on clinical stage biotech QSAM Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB:QSAM), a developer of next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT) for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with previous reports and updates, disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/3kFfnRV.

QSAM's lead candidate CycloSam® is being developed to treat cancer that has either originated in the bone or has metastasized to the bone from the breast, lung, prostate, and other organs. QSAM's four initial potential indications represent a combined $20B addressable market, 400K patients annually, and include osteosarcoma, Ewing's sarcoma, metastatic bone cancers, and bone marrow ablation. QSAM has 8 patents issued and 6 pending and has been awarded a series of designations for CycloSam®. These include Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews the Company's competitive positioning, its developmental timeline and inflection points, along with the potential future impact of these events on the Company and its valuation.

Enviable Product Positioning

Goldman commented, "QSAM's lead product is a clinical-stage bone seeking cancer-killing therapy. Thus, we believe that QSAM is poised to emerge as a key player in bone cancer treatment via its focus on the novel use of radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT). RPT has significant advantages over existing therapies, such as chemotherapy. The RPT market is huge and a migration toward its use, along with high value M&A, are on the rise. The market is expected to reach $13.8 billion in 2028."

Clear Development Path and Short Timeline

"CycloSam® recorded strong small and large animal data and provided QSAM compelling data indicating safety in a single patient study performed at the Cleveland Clinic in 2020. QSAM just announced it has completed enrollment in the first participant grouping of its Phase 1 study evaluating CycloSam® in the treatment of bone cancer, noted Goldman. "Preliminary data indicates early safety and efficacy results. Phase I will be completed in 2023, with a Phase 2A commencing in 1H24, with top-line data available in 2H24. Key milestone achievement could therefore be achieved at a faster pace than typical biotechs."

Peer Group, Pubcos, Valuation, and Management Successes

"There have been a number of M&A, licensing and other financial transactions in the space---several in the billions of dollars. Even a dual pre-clinical product acquisition was valued at $245M in 2022. A handful of pubcos in the space that are currently in the same future stage in which QSAM could be during 2024 carry an average market cap of over $350M. Thus, our twelve-month NPV-based price target reflects a discount to the valuations of the pubco peers and the M&A transactions."

"As has been the case with many of its peers, it is possible that a third party could consider an investment in the Company, once preliminary top-line data is released in 2H24. This potentiality is bolstered by the fact that QSAM leadership could be considered de facto experts in RPT and have shepherded a number of drugs and devices through the FDA, along with leading a number of exits," said Goldman.

