2 hours ago
Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced a strategic collaboration with Dell Technologies to deliver Dell’s infrastructure, combined with Cyxtera’s colocation and network technologies, that will accelerate the infrastructure deployments of their customers.

Leveraging Cyxtera’s global footprint of colocation facilities and Digital+Exchange network fabric, Cyxtera and Dell will provide global enterprises of all sizes – as well as federal, state, and local government organizations – with full stack infrastructure as a service. This includes compute infrastructure, network connectivity, and colocation space and power at the individual server and rack unit levels. These capabilities enable a cloud-like experience for the deployment of workloads that require the control, performance, and security of dedicated infrastructure and colocation.

Customers will be able to leverage Dell infrastructure through Cyxtera’s Enterprise+Bare+Metal solution, an on-demand model that provides all the benefits of dedicated colocation and network infrastructure, resulting in an extension of their existing environments without the burden of capital expenditures, lengthy implementation cycles, or depreciating assets.

Additionally, customers will be able to test the capabilities offered by Dell and Cyxtera via Cyxtera’s Dell Experience Lab, which is powered by Cyxtera’s Digital Exchange platform. With infrastructure provided by Dell, and space, power, and network fabric provided by Cyxtera, the lab will give customers a “hands-on” experience that demonstrates how the technology would work in their environment.

“Dell is committed to providing our partners with greater choice and flexibility to support customers with a consistent experience wherever they want to consume Dell infrastructure solutions,” said Denise Millard, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances for Dell. “Our collaboration with Cyxtera simplifies data center challenges, providing customers with rapid deployment options, seamless scalability, high levels of physical security, and optimized performance so they can deliver better business outcomes.”

Dell will also combine its solutions with Cyxtera+SmartCabs which delivers point-and-click provisioning of dedicated, on-demand colocation cabinets. Cyxtera SmartCabs offers built-in power and network connectivity, as well as access to Cyxtera’s Digital+Exchange network fabric, to quickly provide the compute resources and connectivity customers need.

“We’re focused on providing rapid, seamless access to the technologies our customers need to support their unique business demands,” said David Keasey, Cyxtera’s Chief Revenue Officer. “By offering on-demand access to Dell infrastructure via our Enterprise Bare Metal offering, we will enable organizations of all sizes to harness the power of raw compute resources via a cloud-like delivery model across our global data center footprint.”

Cyxtera’s Dell Experience Lab enables customers to experience Dell Technologies across a variety of consumption models within a Cyxtera data center. Through Cyxtera’s powerful Command Center interface, the Experience Lab will allow participants to see how they can build an on-demand data center leveraging Dell Technologies. Customers can:

  • Deploy on-demand Dell PowerEdge server infrastructure through Cyxtera’s Enterprise Bare Metal offering
  • Deploy and manage colocated Dell PowerEdge servers within a Cyxtera SmartCab
  • Manage core networking and Layer 2 interconnection between the Enterprise Bare Metal and colocated solutions
  • Create dynamic connections to public internet, public cloud, and enterprise WAN providers
  • Access hundreds of providers through Cyxtera’s Marketplace

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in colocation and interconnection services, with a footprint of more than 60 data centers in over 30 markets. With IT infrastructure becoming increasingly hybrid, complex, and distributed, Cyxtera continues to expand its portfolio beyond space and power to deliver more cloud-like and flexible infrastructure solutions across its global data center platform and robust partner ecosystem. Today, Cyxtera provides more than 2,300 enterprise and government customers with the technology solutions they need to scale faster, achieve financial goals, and gain a competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

