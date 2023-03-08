Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. (NEO: "SPKC.U" and "SPKC.WT.U") (the "Corporation") is reporting its financial results as of December 31, 2022 and for the period from inception on March 22, 2021 to December 31, 2022. The Corporation's audited annual financial statements along with its management discussion and analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.

Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation. Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. is continuing to explore potential targets for a qualifying transaction.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.
William Healy
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.