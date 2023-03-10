CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers -- today announced that it is sponsoring the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Annual Kidney Patient Summit taking place on Capitol Hill on March 1-2, 2023.

This marks the eighth consecutive year that CareDx is supporting NKF’s Annual Kidney Patient Summit, which is held each year in March in recognition of National Kidney Month, a time when communities across the country raise awareness about kidney disease.

“CareDx is proud to join forces with NKF to ensure optimal care for patients living with kidney disease and to accelerate the early detection of chronic kidney disease to help reverse or delay the need for transplantation,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “We are committed to helping kidney patients at every stage of their journey, from early interventions to pre-transplant listing, to post-transplant monitoring, and most importantly to ensure that all patients have access to the latest transplant innovations.”

This year, Kidney Health advocates will be educating Members of Congress and their staff about the importance of protecting living organ donors; increasing funds for federal kidney disease awareness, education, and research programs; and increasing access to home dialysis.

“On behalf of our volunteers, patients and advocates, we are deeply grateful for CareDx’s steadfast support of our Annual Kidney Patient Summit,” said Kevin Longino, transplant recipient and Chief Executive Officer at the National Kidney Foundation. “Together with CareDx we continue to make progress on our shared goals of saving lives and improving the journey for all people living with kidney disease.”

For more than twenty years CareDx has invested in transplant innovations to improve long-term allograft outcomes and the patient journey. CareDx has supported important transplant legislative policies, including the 21st Century Cures Act to help bring new innovations to patients who need them faster, the Living Donor Protection Act to promote live organ donations and protect donors from discrimination, and through its formation of the "Honor the Gift Coalition" the passage of the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act of 2020 (Immuno Bill). CareDx is recognized by NKF as a Circle of Excellence member by the American Society of Transplantation for implementing policies that financially support employees recovering from a living organ donation.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company™

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with CareDx’s sponsorship of the NKF Annual Kidney Patient Summit (the “Sponsorship”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of the Sponsorship; risks that the NKF’s Annual Kidney Patient Summit fails to take place at the time or place or to achieve the goal as stated in this press release; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 27, 2023, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

