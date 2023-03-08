SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2022 and to highlight recent corporate progress.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link.

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionanogenomics.com/ for at least 30 days.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

+1 (858) 366-3243

[email protected]