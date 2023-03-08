STAMFORD, Conn., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx ( WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced that company management will participate at the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA. Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:50 p.m. ET.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

About GeneDx

GeneDx, ( WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets.

For more information, please visit genedx.com

