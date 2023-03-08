Bread+Financial%3Csup%3E+%3C%2Fsup%3EHoldings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced the company’s participation at the RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Financials Conference on Wednesday, March 8.

Bread Financial President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Andretta, and EVP and Chief Financial Officer Perry Beberman will participate in a fireside chat.

The fireside chat will take place at 2:00 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live here. It can also be accessed through Bread Financial’s investor+relations+website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Bread Financial™

%3Cb%3EBread+Financial%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded %3Cb%3EBread+Cashback%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+American+Express%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+Credit+Card%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3EBread+Savings%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fb%3E products.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its 7,500+ global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit %3Cb%3EBreadFinancial.com%3C%2Fb%3E or follow us on %3Cb%3EFacebook%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ETwitter%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3EInstagram%3C%2Fb%3E.

