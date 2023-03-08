SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. ( DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, the company’s President and CEO, will present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference, being held March 12-14, 2023 in Laguna Niguel, CA.



Ms. Johnson’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14th at 8:30 a.m. PDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/roth46/dare/1805540 and under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts" in the Investors section of the company's website at https://ir.darebioscience.com. The webcast will be archived in the same section of the Company’s website and available for replay until March 28, 2023.

Members of the company’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Daré management may request a meeting by contacting their Roth sales representative.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, fertility, vaginal, and reproductive, menopause, and sexual health.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel, 2% is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. XACIATO is a clear, colorless, viscous gel, to be administered once intravaginally as a single dose. Daré’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about XACIATO, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

Contacts:

Investors on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

[email protected]

212.213.0006

OR

Media on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Jake Robison

Evoke Canale

[email protected]

619.849.5383

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.