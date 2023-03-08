NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. ( TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Cowen 43 rd Annual Health Care Conference. A fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:50 am ET in Boston, MA.

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference. A corporate presentation will take place virtually on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:20 pm ET.

A live webcast of the events can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.protaratx.com. The webcasts will be archived for a limited time following the presentation.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

