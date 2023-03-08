MURRAY, Utah, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. ( RCM, Financial), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, highlighting its commitment to purpose-driven work and to creating a positive impact for the communities it serves.

The report provides an in-depth review of R1’s continuous efforts to improve the outcomes of its customers and their patients, better the workplace experience for its more than 27,000 global employees, provide support for local and global communities, improve environmental conditions, safeguard its operations, and ensure strong governance and leadership. R1’s commitments support and align with leading ESG frameworks, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and industry-based ESG standards recommended by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures.

Among many ESG-oriented achievements, the report highlights R1’s success in:

Earning recognition as one of the Best Places to Work for members of the LGBTQ+ community by the Human Rights Campaign.



Implementing and expanding numerous initiatives to strengthen inclusivity and diversity in the company’s workforce in furtherance of its long-term diverse leadership goals (50% women globally and 30% racial/ethnic diversity in U.S.).



Volunteering more than 19,500 employee hours in support of more than 1,700 organizations through the R1 Helping Hands charitable program.



Donating to many charities and organizations, including a $500,000 donation to the Nurse-Family Partnership – part of Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Promise program – which aims to build a model health system for children and address emerging needs in children’s health from birth to adulthood.



Improving access to healthcare by combining innovative R1 technology with financial advocacy for patients. The company’s robust financial counseling program supports customers’ patients in navigating complex payment rules and processes, allowing them to better connect with healthcare and financial assistance.

Advancing progress towards planting 10,600 trees by the end of 2026 in India to help improve air quality, increase forest coverage, and sequester atmospheric carbon dioxide.



“Our talented global team of more than 27,000 colleagues bring the R1 mission to life each day. There are countless examples over the last year of R1 team members delivering excellence through purpose-filled work on behalf of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders,” said Lee Rivas, R1’s chief executive officer. “Together, we will continue to translate our ESG vision into action as we deliver technology-driven solutions that help providers improve their financial performance and enable a positive experience for the patients they serve.”

The R1 RCM 2022 ESG Report can be viewed HERE.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events and relationships, plans, future growth, and future performance. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “designed,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “contemplate,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “see,” and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of R1’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risk and uncertainties related to: (i) geopolitical, economic, and market conditions, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, higher interest rates, currency fluctuations, and challenges in the supply chain; (ii) R1’s ability to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits and potential synergies of the acquisition of Cloudmed; (iii) R1’s ability to retain existing customers or acquire new customers; (iv) the development of markets for R1’s revenue cycle management offering; (v) variability in the lead time of prospective customers; (vi) competition within the market; (vii) breaches or failures of R1’s information security measures or unauthorized access to a customer’s data; (viii) delayed or unsuccessful implementation of R1’s technologies or services, or unexpected implementation costs; (ix) disruptions in or damages to R1’s global business services centers and third-party operated data centers; (x) the volatility of R1’s stock price; (xi) R1’s substantial indebtedness; and (xii) the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on R1’s business, operating results, and financial condition. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the heading “Risk Factors” in R1’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any other periodic reports that R1 may file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause R1’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in R1’s forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in R1’s assumptions, may cause R1’s views to change. R1 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

