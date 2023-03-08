WALTHAM, Mass., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. ( VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for serious and rare diseases, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.



The webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Viridian website at viridiantherapeutics.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8562 (international) and reference code 13736278. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on engineering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for patients with serious and rare diseases. Viridian’s expertise in antibody discovery and engineering enables it to develop differentiated therapeutic candidates for previously validated drug targets in commercially established disease areas.

Viridian is advancing multiple candidates in the clinic for the treatment of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). The Company recently initiated its first global Phase 3 trial called ‘THRIVE’ to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VRDN-001 in patients with active TED. Viridian is also evaluating VRDN-001 in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with chronic TED. In addition to its intravenously administered VRDN-001 program, the Company is advancing two candidates for its subcutaneous strategy with the goal of providing a more conveniently administered therapy to patients with TED. Viridian is developing multiple preclinical assets in autoimmune and rare diseases.

Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit https://www.viridiantherapeutics.com. Follow Viridian on LinkedIn.

