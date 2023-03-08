ARLINGTON, Va., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Technologies Inc. ("edgeTI") (TSXV:CTRL; UNFYF; FSE:Q5i), the U.S. operating company of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. and leader in real-time digital operations solutions, was awarded a contract to deliver real-time actionable dashboards via its edgeCore™ platform to assist the Idaho Environmental Coalition, LLC (IEC) in enhancing situation awareness and improving efficient and effective decision making as part of its Idaho Clean-up mission.



“edgeTI™ is pleased to receive this contract in support of environmental management. In partnership with North Wind Group, a premier deployment partner, we look forward to bringing a new level of situational awareness and actionability to the IEC,” said Jim Barrett, CEO of Edge Technologies Inc. “This award builds on our prior work and expertise with program teams for U.S. Pentagon renovation, U.S. Army’s PEO Soldier, U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet, and NATO Cybersecurity."

The IEC manages cleanup operations at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Site. The IEC team has a history of accelerating cleanup to reduce environmental liabilities in a safe, compliant, and cost-effective manner that protects human health and the environment.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

