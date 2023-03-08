ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM EST to discuss the financial results and answer questions.



Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 4:30 PM EST

Domestic: 877-269-7756

International: 201-689-7817

Conference ID: 13736452

Webcast: electroCore Earnings Webcast



About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.



For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.



Contact:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

404-736-3838

[email protected]